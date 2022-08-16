El Corte Inglés To Increase Sustainable Products By 20% By 2025

El Corte Inglés plans to increase the availability of sustainable products on its shelves and online platforms by at least 5% per year until 2025.

In practice, this means a greater supply of SKUs with at least one sustainability attribute, such as use of recycled polyester, organic natural fibre or being produced in Portugal and Spain.

The sustainability attributes are checked when negotiating with the supplier to purchase the product and those accepted by El Corte Inglés are included in the Sustainable Product Guide for buyers and suppliers, developed internally and by specialised external entities, in accordance with ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) criteria.

The company will work on two fronts: private labels, taking into account the different requirements outlined in the Sustainable Product Guide, and external brands, aligning the strategies of the chains with its priorities.

Last year, the Spanish group increased the offer of sustainable products by more than 9% compared to 2020, with a total of 122,329 sustainable SKUs, between own and external brands.

Sustainable Product Portfolio

The Spanish retail group offers a sustainable product portfolio across four segments: local product; sustainable design and manufacturing; sustainable sourcing and circular economy.

In the fourth segment, El Corte Inglés has committed to offer MSC(Marine Stewardship Council)-certified fish in fresh fish counters in its stores.

Currently, it offers 40 SKUs of canned fish featuring MSC certification.

In february of this year, the Spanish retailer extended its commitment to animal welfare, with regard to its chicken, eggs and pork sausage private-label products.

