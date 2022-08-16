Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

El Corte Inglés To Increase Sustainable Products By 20% By 2025

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

El Corte Inglés plans to increase the availability of sustainable products on its shelves and online platforms by at least 5% per year until 2025.

In practice, this means a greater supply of SKUs with at least one sustainability attribute, such as use of recycled polyester, organic natural fibre or being produced in Portugal and Spain.

The sustainability attributes are checked when negotiating with the supplier to purchase the product and those accepted by El Corte Inglés are included in the Sustainable Product Guide for buyers and suppliers, developed internally and by specialised external entities, in accordance with ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) criteria.

The company will work on two fronts: private labels, taking into account the different requirements outlined in the Sustainable Product Guide, and external brands, aligning the strategies of the chains with its priorities.

Last year, the Spanish group increased the offer of sustainable products by more than 9% compared to 2020, with a total of 122,329 sustainable SKUs, between own and external brands.

Sustainable Product Portfolio

The Spanish retail group offers a sustainable product portfolio across four segments: local product; sustainable design and manufacturing; sustainable sourcing and circular economy.

In the fourth segment, El Corte Inglés has committed to offer MSC(Marine Stewardship Council)-certified fish in fresh fish counters in its stores.

Currently, it offers 40 SKUs of canned fish featuring MSC certification.

In february of this year, the Spanish retailer extended its commitment to animal welfare, with regard to its chicken, eggs and pork sausage private-label products.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Sri Lanka Faces Looming Food Crisis With Stunted Rice Crop
2
Supply Chain

Aldi UK Announces Pay Rise For Warehouse Staff
3
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Rains Raise Farmers' Hopes For Cocoa Crop
4
Supply Chain

French Sorghum Farmer Defies Drought With Sustainable Crop
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com