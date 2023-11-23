52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

EU Lawmakers Approve New Zealand Trade Deal To End Hiatus

By Reuters
Share this article

The European Parliament has approved the European Union's free trade agreement with New Zealand, its first endorsement of such a deal in more than three years.

EU lawmakers voted by 524 to 85 for the deal, which may now enter force in early 2024.

Daniel Caspary, the German Christian Democrat overseeing the agreement's passage through parliament, said the vote was "overdue", as the last trade deal to be cleared was with Vietnam in February 2020.

"I had also hoped we would bring our trade agreements with Australia and perhaps also Mercosur to a good conclusion in this term," he continued.

The parties concluded negotiations in June 2022 on an agreement that could boost trade by 30% and highlights Europe's push for alliances to make up for business lost with Russia and with growing wariness of China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agricultural Imports

The European Commission has concluded multiple deals, but getting them approved by EU governments and lawmakers has proven a challenge, with France in particular reluctant to clear agreements that lead to more agricultural imports.

Deals struck with Chile and Mexico are waiting, while the EU is negotiating extra environmental guarantees from South American bloc Mercosur. EU-Australia talks have become stuck.

The New Zealand agreement will remove some €140 million ($153 million) of annual tariffs on EU exports such as clothing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and cars, as well as wine and confectionery.

The EU will increase by 10,000 tonnes its quota of New Zealand beef and raise volumes for lamb, butter and cheese, although the country's farmers have expressed disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement is the first by the EU to include potential sanctions for violations of environmental or labour standards.

Lobby group BusinessEurope said the parliamentary vote was a welcome step. German environmental campaign group PowerShift said the deal would boost trade in climate-damaging goods and increase carbon emissions from long-distance transport.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Ukrainian Grain Pushes Romania's Constanta Port To Record Volume
2
Supply Chain

South Africa's Citrus Exports Flat As Infrastructure Woes Sour Season
3
Supply Chain

Half Of European Commercial Caviar Products Unlawful, Study Finds
4
Supply Chain

Sugar Prices Need To Rise To Balance Market, Says Louis Dreyfus
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com