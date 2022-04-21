Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

European Food Suppliers Express Solidarity With The People Of Ukraine

Four organisations representing Europe’s farmers, food processors, retailers, wholesalers and traders have expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including millions who have fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere.

The four organisations, which include EuroCommerce, Copa Cogeca, FoodDrinkEurope and CELCAA, have pledged to work together to maintain food supplies in Europe and beyond.

The war has unleashed massive challenges in the food supply chain with spiralling input and energy costs, and a scarcity of certain commodities needed to maintain a fully functioning supply chain, the organisations said in a joint statement.

The organisations have also urged policymakers to work with them to help ensure the continuous supply of safe, affordable and high-quality food in Europe.

Food Chain

In addition, they have called on the EU and governments of member states for help with energy support, single market integrity, food labelling solutions, and workable regulations on sustainable supply chains, among others.

They highlighted the need for support across the food supply chain to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs and curb continued inflationary pressure.

The group also emphasised the need for a single market to ensure a resilient supply chain and added that the European Commission should stop member states from adopting protectionist measures that restrict the movement of agricultural commodities, food, feed and other inputs and ingredients.

Elsewhere, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection set up ProdUkraine in March of this year as to provide food and basic necessities to local communities.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

