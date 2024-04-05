52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

France Lets Farmers Use More Pesticides To Protect Sugar Output

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
France Lets Farmers Use More Pesticides To Protect Sugar Output

French farmers will be allowed to apply more pesticides on their sugar beet fields this year due to a high risk of attacks from an insect carrying a disease that had ravaged crops in 2020, France's deputy agriculture minister said.

The yellows disease led to a 26% fall in French sugar output in 2020, prompting the government to allow sugar beet growers to use a pesticide called neonicotinoids banned in the European Union over risks to bees.

France had to drop the exemptions last year after an EU court said these were illegal, but farmers and scientists say alternatives as effective as the pesticide are not ready yet.

'Give Solutions To Farmers'

"With a mild winter, we have a very high risk of aphids multiplying and therefore of yellows disease on sugar beets," deputy agriculture minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, told France Bleu Nord radio.

"Beet is sugar, we are not going to import more sugar without taking care of this risk, so our objective is to give solutions to farmers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Beet growers will be allowed to make up to five applications of Spirotetramat, developed by Bayer CropScience under the brand Movento, from two currently, with three applications allowed from the start and another two in case needed, she said.

This comes in addition to ISK Bioscience's flonicamid-based pesticide Teppeki, which has been in use for years, the farm ministry said separately.

The sugar beet area in France is expected to rebound slightly this year, after a 6% drop to a 14-year low in 2023, as farmers are encouraged by high sugar prices.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

World Food Price Index Rebounds From Three-Year Low, Says UN Agency
World Food Price Index Rebounds From Three-Year Low, Says UN Agency
2
Supply Chain

Ghana To Raise Cocoa Farmgate Price By Up To 50%, Cocobod Says
Ghana To Raise Cocoa Farmgate Price By Up To 50%, Cocobod Says
3
Supply Chain

Brazil Approaches 2024 Robusta Harvest As Prices Skyrocket
Brazil Approaches 2024 Robusta Harvest As Prices Skyrocket
4
Supply Chain

Cal-Maine Foods Halts Egg Production At Texas Facility After Detecting Bird Flu
Cal-Maine Foods Halts Egg Production At Texas Facility After Detecting Bird Flu
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com