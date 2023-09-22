52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Hero Group Evaluates Sale Of Swiss Jam Factory

By Dayeeta Das
Swiss food firm Hero Group has launched consultations with all local employees in Switzerland on the future of its jam production plant in Lenzburg.

Hero Group added that the consultation is aimed at placing the company in the best position to take a decision on the future of the plant.

The potential sale of the jam factory could impact a maximum of 55 employees, the Swiss firm noted.

Irrespective of the outcome, Hero Group will not disappear from Lenzburg as its global headquarters and Swiss offices will remain in the town.

The company said it would share more information once the consultation process is complete.

Other Divestitures

Recently, Hero Group reached an agreement with Italian gluten-free producer Dr. Schär for the sale of the Semper Gluten-Free business in the Nordics.

This divestiture will allow Hero Group to focus on its three core categories: baby and toddler food/snacks, healthy snacks, and natural spreads.

The acquisition includes the crisp bread facility in Korsnäs, Sweden, and the transfer of personnel dedicated to the business in Sweden.

Last year, Hero Group announced that investment firm S-Ventures acquired its UK-based, gluten-free business, Juvela.

Alantra and law firm Pinsent Masons supported Hero Group in the transaction, while S-Ventures plc was represented by law firm Farrer & Co.

Hero Group CEO, Rob Versloot commented, “We are very pleased to have found an ideal home where Juvela can grow to its full potential alongside other similar companies. The divestment is part of our company's long-term strategy and supports the Hero group's focus on its core categories [...]."

