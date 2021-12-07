Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Italy’s Gruppo Megamark Participates In Food Waste Reduction Pilot

Italian regional grocery retailer Gruppo Megamark is participating in ShareFood – a pilot project aimed at reducing food waste.

The project supports the creation of innovative solutions to specific problems related to food waste.

Through a digital platform, ShareFood connects producers with surplus food, comprising individuals and businesses, to possible users.

The municipalities that join the platform calculate the amount of surplus food actually recovered, generating advantages in terms of tax relief for producers.

Unsold Items

The project identified 'fresh and very fresh' products in the delicatessen, butcher and fishmonger departments as those that often remain unsold during the day, therefore producing a surplus that risks ending up in the organic waste collection, or worse, directly in the landfill, with serious environmental, economic and social consequences.

Through the ShareFood platform, these food items can be recovered.

As a participant in the project, Gruppo Megamark uploaded products that are about to expire onto the notice board via a specially designed platform, making them available to consumers at an advantageous price. It also donates food to organisations or associations upon request.

Experimental Phase

The experimental phase of the project, which will end on 31 December 2021, involved regional companies from various sectors, such as food safety (Nisi & C. Synthesy), laboratory analysis (BonassisaLab) and software design (Softline Srl).

The University of Bari also participated in the project under the guidance of project leader and environmental consultancy company, Consea.

Based in Trani, Gruppo Megamark has over 500 directly owned or affiliated stores in southern Italy in various formats and banners, including ipefamila, famila, Supermercati Dok, A&O, Joe Zampetti, Supero, Sunrise and Sole 365.

In April of this year, the company announced plans to invest €85 million over the next three years in new store launches and renovations.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

