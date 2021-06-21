ESM Magazine

Ivory Coast Says Chocolate Traders Failing To Pay LID

Published on Jun 21 2021 2:05 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Coffee / Ivory Coast / living income differential

Major chocolate traders in Ivory Coast are failing to pay a $400-per-tonne premium on beans aimed at curbing farmer poverty, the country's cocoa regulator said in a draft letter seen by Reuters.

The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said companies including Mondelēz International Inc were offsetting the Living Income Differential (LID) by offering a negative country differential - normally a premium of £70 to £150 ($99-$212) per tonne to reflect the quality of Ivory Coast's beans.

Mondelēz said it was paying the full LID. "(Mondelēz) does not offer or have any influence over negative country differentials," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Country Discount

Buyers have been pressing for the country differential to be turned into a country discount, so farmers receive the extra cash but prices stay globally competitive.

"In recent weeks, when we have seen an upturn in economic activity and therefore in demand, the major groups have refused to pay the LID," CCC said.

The world's top cocoa producer has been locked in talks with exporters over the price of its beans as a bumper crop and weak global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the introduction of the LID, pushed down sales.

"(We will) stop all the sustainability and certification programmes of Mondelēz that are ongoing with Cargill, and all the other exporters," said an official at CCC who asked not to be identified.

Sustainability Schemes

In November, Ivory Coast and Ghana suspended Hershey Co's cocoa sustainability schemes in their countries for six days, accusing the US-based chocolate maker of trying to avoid paying the LID.

"Unlike Hershey, this time we are going to be tough on chocolate makers who want to bypass the LID. For us this is unacceptable," the CCC official said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.

