Supply Chain

JBS Invests €192m To Expand Breaded Chicken And Sausage Production

By Branislav Pekic
JBS, the world's largest meat processor, has inaugurated two new factories in Rolândia, Paraná, Brazil, following an investment of R$1 billion (€192.2 million).

The new units will produce both breaded chicken and Seara-brand sausages and are part of the company's R$ 8 billion (€1.5 billion) investment plan, which was first announced in 2019.

Multi-Protein Platform

JBS CEO Gilberto Tomazoni said that the expansion is part of JBS's plan to strengthen its position in high-value-added products, as well as to expand its multi-protein platform.

This platform has led to the acquisition of brands in the European and North American markets, as well as the construction of a Principe Italian specialties plant in Missouri, in the United States.

The new production facility will enable Seara to advance its strategy of expanding into higher value-added products, particularly in the breaded chicken segment, the company said.

Seara, which is the pork and poultry division of JBS, already holds more than 30% of the Brazilian market for chicken cuts.

Sausage Production

The new sausage production plant will be Seara's most automated to date in Brazil and one of JBS's most modern on a global level, it noted.

With the completion of the expansion, the Rolândia industrial complex will feature a total of three production lines, two for breaded products and one for sausages. The move has added 700 new jobs, and the complex could reach 6,000 employees if further expanded.

The penetration of breaded chicken in Brazilian homes is still low, at around 30%, when compared to markets such as the UK (66%) and the US (54%).

