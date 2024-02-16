JDE Peet’s To Assess And Address Coffee-Related Deforestation

JDE Peet’s plans to roll out a new programme to assess and address coffee-related deforestation globally in collaboration with Enveritas.

Through this partnership, JDE Peet’s seeks to leverage a combination of satellite imagery, artificial intelligence, and on-the-ground verification from Enveritas.

It will help measure the extent of coffee-related deforestation, allowing local operators, governments, NGOs, and farmers to mitigate their deforestation risks.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's commented, “At JDE Peet’s, we are committed to delivering sustainable growth that creates both shareholder return and societal value.[...].

“I am excited that this innovative new programme, which is fully aligned with the EU's regulation on deforestation-free products, will ensure continued access to the EU market for the millions of smallholder farmers we work with around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Successful Pilot

JDE Peet’s has completed a successful pilot in Vietnam and has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The company expects to sign MOUs with additional coffee producing countries over the next several months.

These agreements aim to ensure that coffee producers export coffee grown on land that was not deforested after 2020.

If the coffee does not meet these requirements, JDE Peet’s will support local authorities, NGOs, and farmers to reforest the land, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Innovative Collaboration'

David Browning, CEO of Enveritas commented, “Millions of smallholder farmers around the world rely upon coffee income to pay for their children’s health, education, and nutritional needs. The new EU regulation risked significant new complexities and processes in the coffee supply chain, which could mean new costs for vulnerable populations least able to afford it, and also risk market access.

“We are honoured to be a part of this innovative collaboration with JDE Peet’s which brings together public, private, and philanthropic organisations to address deforestation in a manner which also protects smallholder farmers.”