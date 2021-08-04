Dutch Retailer Jumbo Opens 13th Delivery Hub

Published on Aug 4 2021 7:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Jumbo / The Netherlands / Online Grocery / e-fulfillment center

Dutch retailer Jumbo has expanded its delivery capacity in the Northern Netherlands with the opening of a new delivery hub in Heerenveen.

The chain significantly increases its online delivery capacity in and around places such as Heerenveen, Leeuwarden, Sneek, Joure, Drachten, Harlingen, and Wolvega as a result of the expansion.

Customers in the region will also have more choice in terms of different delivery slots.

Online Grocery Shopping

The delivery hub will operate in conjunction with the e-fulfillment centre in Raalte to fulfil orders.

The new hub will ensure that orders no longer go through Jumbo stores, easing the burden on those stores.

Karel de Jong, supply chain director at Jumbo, said, "The new home delivery hub in Heerenveen is a response to the increasing demand for online grocery shopping. More and more customers, both private and business, are discovering the benefits of delivery."

"With a delivery hub, the capacity can be used even better and the journeys can be planned better. This also means that fewer kilometres are driven than before, which has a favourable effect on our CO2 emissions. Of course, Jumbo's online customers can expect the same good service as from [its] stores," de Jong added.

Delivery Hub Expansion

In addition to the new hub in Heerenveen, Jumbo also operates hubs in Amsterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Middelburg, Utrecht, Breda, Heerhugowaard, Bemmel, Hengelo, Groningen, and Deventer.

Last month, the retailer opened a new hub in Maastricht.

At the beginning of 2021, a new e-fulfilment centre in Bleiswijk was taken into use, which also functions as a hub.

Increasing its online delivery capacity through further expansion with hubs is high on the agenda for the retailer as it seeks to meet the growing demand for home delivery.

The company reported a 5.3% increase in turnover in the first half of its 2021 financial year, a period that marks the group's 100th anniversary.

