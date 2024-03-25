52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Maersk Will Avoid Red Sea Despite EU Security Operation

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Maersk Will Avoid Red Sea Despite EU Security Operation

Shipping company Maersk has said it is too early to resume sailings through the Red Sea due to a continued elevated risk level, despite an initiative by the European Union to increase safety in the region.

Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shipping companies, suspended Red Sea traffic on January 5 and has since redirected ships via the Cape of Good Hope.

The EU's naval mission in the southern Red Sea was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza.

Red Sea

Maersk said in a statement on its website that it was aware that other shipping companies had continued sailing through the Red Sea or announced plans to resume sailing.

'We continue with our own assessment that the current situation does not allow us to make a similar decision,' it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

'We still believe that sailing via the Cape of Good Hope and around Africa is the most reasonable solution at the moment and the one that currently allows the best supply chain stability,' it added.

Mexico Investment

Elsewhere, Maersk has introduced a new 30,000 square metre warehouse facility in the Tijuana region of Mexico. Situated in Prisma XII, Pacifico Industrial Park in Tijuana, Baja California, the site caters to clients in various sectors such as technology, automotive, retail, and lifestyle, offering cross-border capabilities.

It strategically positions near key commercial ports, including Los Angeles/Long Beach, California, and Ensenada, Mexico. Additionally, it sits 15 kilometres from the Otay Commercial Port and 20 kilometres from the San Ysidro Commercial Port.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Brazil Poised To Get EU Nod For More Chicken Exporting Plants, Minister Says
Brazil Poised To Get EU Nod For More Chicken Exporting Plants, Minister Says
2
Supply Chain

Louis Dreyfus Company Withstands Commodity Price Drop To Post Stable Profits
Louis Dreyfus Company Withstands Commodity Price Drop To Post Stable Profits
3
Supply Chain

EU Agrees New Limits On Ukraine Farm Imports
EU Agrees New Limits On Ukraine Farm Imports
4
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Call For Overhaul Of Pricing System
Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Call For Overhaul Of Pricing System
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com