Maersk France Warehouse Now Fully Operational

Maersk Says Red Sea Disruption Will Cut Capacity By 15% To 20% In Q2

The disruption to container shipping traffic in the Red Sea is increasing and is expected to reduce the industry's capacity between the Far East and Europe...

Maersk Posts First Quarter Profits Above Expectations

Shipping group Maersk has reported first-quarter earnings above expectations and lifted the lower end of its full-year profit guidance range, supported by...

