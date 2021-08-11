MENY Launches Danish-Grown, Organic Chickpeas

Published on Aug 11 2021 12:28 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Dagrofa / Meny / Chickpeas / Grøn Fokus

Dagrofa has announced that its MENY retail chain is now offering organic chickpeas grown in Denmark.

The organic chickpeas are from the Kragerup Estate in West Zealand and grown in collaboration with Grøn Fokus, a company that supports eco-friendly agriculture.

'Best Food Experiences'

Chain director of MENY, Richo Boss, said, "MENY should be the customer's favourite food market, and we can be if we are able to give customers the best food experiences. We see a clear trend that more customers are shopping for plant-based meals, and here we must be ready with the best products.

"Moreover, it is unique that the chickpeas are grown under Danish conditions. Normally, chickpeas would be an imported product, but now we can both buy from a local producer and at the same time avoid unnecessary burden on the climate by shipping chickpeas from abroad."

Grøn Fokus and MENY will continue to collaborate despite facing many ups and downs in growing chickpeas locally.

'A Unique Collaboration'

Stefan Skov-Jespersen, CEO of Grøn Fokus, said, "This is a unique collaboration between the producer and Dagrofa. Both companies have had their hands on the stove all the way from idea to final product, and we have been together to solve the challenges along the way. But we have always had a strong belief in the product. We still do, and the project will produce more products in the future."

The chickpeas have been rolled out in all MENY supermarkets and are priced at around €1.50.

Last year, the retail chain teamed up with Whywaste to fight food waste by digitising ‘best before’ dates of perishable items.