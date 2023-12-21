SPAR is providing transportation for nearly 900 Danish consumers on December 22, assisting them in reaching their homes for Christmas.

In a yearly initiative running since 2016, the retailer, which is operated in Denmark by Dagrofa, provides free transport on one of the busiest travel days of the year, with 39 routes criss-crossing the country, taking in locations such as Copenhagen, Nordsjælland, Falster, Nordjylland, Vestjylland, Sønderjylland, Midtjylland and Fyn.

From Copenhagen's Sjælør Station alone, some 600 Danes are driven home by the retailer.

Now in its seventh year, the 'Christmas buses' have become a tradition, allowing individuals of all ages, including many students, to travel home for the holidays free of charge.

'Fully Booked'

"This year, 25 routes are fully booked, so we are very pleased that customers and others welcome our initiative," commented Esben Keller, chain director at SPAR, Min Købmand and Let-Køb.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the initiative is "about taking responsibility as a local business, and, together with our merchants, doing something good for the citizens. And even though the buses are full on the majority of the routes, we also drive to places where only one or a few passengers need to get off."

SPAR Bus Stops

There are 134 SPAR outlets located across Denmark, and all the bus stops are located at a SPAR store on each of the routes.

According to Keller, while the buses are mainly used by young people, they are open to all age groups, "We try to have fun with people. The bus is decorated for Christmas and we have packed a goodie bag with goodies for everyone on board the buses."

Other businesses that form part of Dagrofa include the grocery chains MENY, Min Købmand and Let-Køb, as well as Dagrofa Logistik and Dagrofa Foodservice.