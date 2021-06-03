ESM Magazine

Mercadona Expands Alicante Logistics Block

Published on Jun 3 2021

Spanish retailer Mercadona has expanded its logistics centre in the Alicante municipality of San Isidro with the addition of a new warehouse.

The 53,000 square metre facility, built on an approximately 83,000 square-metre plot, is located in front of the current frozen, bread line and refrigerated warehouse in the retailer's logistics block.

New Warehouse

The construction of the new warehouse commenced in May 2018 and was executed in two phases. 

The first phase, which has been operational since November 2019, involves the fish warehouse. The second phase, which has recently started operating, handles perishable products, such as meat, fruit, and vegetables. 

In total, the company has invested €98 million into the expansion project.

The warehouse uses new technology and an automated PPG system (Picking Bridge Crane) to store and prepare pallets of meat, fruit, and vegetables. 

The system eliminates overexertion and handles everything from receiving goods to forming the pallets that will be dispatched to the stores. 

In addition, it guarantees the correct handling of the products, ensuring their quality.

Mercadona Alicante Logistics Block

This new warehouse will fit into the rest of the logistics block, operating since 2002 in the La Granadina Industrial estate in San Isidro. 

As part of the expansion, around 29 people have been hired to fill technicians' positions in installations, refrigerators, and electromechanics, among other functions. 

The retailer has also arranged for around 80,000 hours of training for the staff. 

Mercadona currently supplies goods to 174 supermarkets in the provinces of Alicante, Albacete, and Cuenca, and the entire Region of Murcia from the San Isidro logistics block.

Overall, Mercadona employs 5,495 people across Alicante and operates 97 supermarkets in the region.

Article by Conor Farrelly.

