Metro Germany To Purchase Electric Trucks

Wholesale giant Metro Germany has signed an agreement with Volta Trucks for purchasing commercial electric vehicles for its fleet.

Metro Germany aims to triple its Food Service Distribution (FSD) sales across the group by 2030.

The expansion of its electric truck fleet is an important element to ensure that the resulting increase in traffic is as climate-friendly as possible, the company noted.

From August 2023 onwards, the all-electric Volta Zero trucks will be gradually deployed across Metro Germany, with the initial rollout in North Rhine-Westphalia, followed by Bavaria and Berlin.

'The Ideal Partner'

Martin Schumacher, CEO of Metro Germany said, "Volta Trucks is the ideal partner to launch a more sustainable truck fleet, which Metro Germany is aiming for in the long term.

"With the deployment of the Volta Zero, which is specifically designed for an urban environment, we are making a further contribution to environmentally conscious mobility and lower emissions."

Metro has already deployed electric vehicles in transport and delivery logistics in France, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal and Austria.

Climate-Protection Goals

The company has earmarked more than €1 billion to achieve its climate-protection goals.

This is in addition to promoting electric mobility, phasing out fossil heating, expanding the use of renewable energies and shifting to natural refrigerants in cooling.

The group aims reduce its CO2 footprint worldwide and be completely climate-neutral in its own business operations by 2040.

