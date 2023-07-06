52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Metro Germany To Purchase Electric Trucks

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Wholesale giant Metro Germany has signed an agreement with Volta Trucks for purchasing commercial electric vehicles for its fleet.

Metro Germany aims to triple its Food Service Distribution (FSD) sales across the group by 2030.

The expansion of its electric truck fleet is an important element to ensure that the resulting increase in traffic is as climate-friendly as possible, the company noted.

From August 2023 onwards, the all-electric Volta Zero trucks will be gradually deployed across Metro Germany, with the initial rollout in North Rhine-Westphalia, followed by Bavaria and Berlin.

'The Ideal Partner'

Martin Schumacher, CEO of Metro Germany said, "Volta Trucks is the ideal partner to launch a more sustainable truck fleet, which Metro Germany is aiming for in the long term.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With the deployment of the Volta Zero, which is specifically designed for an urban environment, we are making a further contribution to environmentally conscious mobility and lower emissions."

Metro has already deployed electric vehicles in transport and delivery logistics in France, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal and Austria.

Climate-Protection Goals

The company has earmarked more than €1 billion to achieve its climate-protection goals.

This is in addition to promoting electric mobility, phasing out fossil heating, expanding the use of renewable energies and shifting to natural refrigerants in cooling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group aims reduce its CO2 footprint worldwide and be completely climate-neutral in its own business operations by 2040.

Read More: Metro AG's Lena vom Stein Discusses The 'My Sustainable Restaurant' Initiative

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Wheat Falls After Rally, Tightening Global Supplies Limit Decline
2
Supply Chain

EU Seeks To Relax Gene-Edited Crop Restrictions
3
Supply Chain

Romania Lowers Prices Of Basic Food Staples
4
Supply Chain

Tetra Pak Invests In Solutions To Reduce Food Loss During Production
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com