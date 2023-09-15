52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Minerva Foods Acquires 16 Facilities From Marfrig In Latin America

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Latin American fresh beef exporter Minerva Foods has acquired 16 facilities in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile from Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig.

Out of the total, 11 cattle and lamb slaughter and deboning plants are located in Brazil, three in Uruguay, one in Argentina, and one in Chile.

The transaction, conducted through Minerva Foods’s subsidiary Athn Foods Holdings, also includes the purchase of equity in certain Uruguayan companies.

The deal is worth R$ 7.5 billion (€1.4 billion), with R$ 1.5 billion (€283 million) as a down payment and the remainder after receiving approval from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Minerva Foods has secured a firm financial commitment from JP Morgan Bank for the amount related to the remaining instalments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capacity Boost

The transaction will increase Minerva Foods's cattle slaughtering capacity by 44%, or by 13,000 head/day for cattle and 6,500 head/day for sheep.

Net revenue from the acquired plants, amounting to R$ 18 billion (€3.4 billion), will take the company’s total net revenue to over R$ 50 billion (€9.4 billion).

Both transactions are subject to approval by the respective antitrust authorities.

The acquisitions will complement Minerva Foods' operations as they include complementary assets. It will consolidate the company's position in the domestic market, making it the second-largest producer of beef in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Marfrig, the deal will enable it to consolidate its position as a multi-brand company with a higher value-added end product.

After the conclusion of the deal, Minerva Foods will have a total cattle slaughtering capacity of 42,439 heads/day, an increase of 43.7%, distributed across 40 plants in South America.

Additionally, the company's sheep operation will increase to 25,716 heads/day, distributed across five plants located in Australia and Chile.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Shipping Group Maersk Sets Up Green Methanol Company
2
Supply Chain

REMA 1000 Subsidiary Norsk Kylling Names Hilde Talseth As CEO
3
Supply Chain

Mercosur Replies To EU Trade Deal Addendum, Talks To Resume, Brazil Says
4
Supply Chain

Ukraine Thanks Bulgaria For Not Extending Food Export Restrictions
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com