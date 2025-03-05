52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Colombia
Premium logo

Premium

Colombian Regional Supermarket Chains Expand Market Share, Study Finds

Colombian Regional Supermarket Chains Expand Market Share, Study Finds

ShopFully Acquires Ofertia App And Website

ShopFully Acquires Ofertia App And Website

European drive-to-store company ShopFully has acquired the Ofertia website and app, a platform offering deals and promotions in Spain, Mexico, and Colombia...

Brazil's GPA Mulls €190m Share Offering To Reduce Debt

Brazilian food retailer GPA has hired banks to evaluate a potential offering of primary shares worth 1 billion reais (€190 million) as part of a broad...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com