ShopFully Acquires Ofertia App And Website
European drive-to-store company ShopFully has acquired the Ofertia website and app, a platform offering deals and promotions in Spain, Mexico, and Colombia...
Brazil's GPA Mulls €190m Share Offering To Reduce Debt
Brazilian food retailer GPA has hired banks to evaluate a potential offering of primary shares worth 1 billion reais (€190 million) as part of a broad...
