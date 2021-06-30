PepsiCo Moves Towards More Sustainable Food System 

Published on Jun 30 2021 12:29 PM in Supply Chain tagged: PepsiCo / Regenerative Agriculture / Sustainability Report 2020

PepsiCo sourced nearly 87% of its direct commodities sustainably in 2020, according to its latest sustainability report.

The all-digital and interactive 2020 Sustainability Report includes a summary, progress against goals, and detailed information about the company's current policies and performance related to specific issues, among others.

The report highlights how the company advanced its social and sustainability agenda across its supply chain in 2020 – a tumultuous year for its consumers, employees and partners.

'Inspiring Positive Change'

Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's chairman and CEO, said," We are working to transform the way we create shared value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people."

"This will make us a better company, with purpose more deeply integrated into our business strategy. It will also make us faster and stronger, enabling accelerated growth and continued investment in our people, business and communities. And we hope it will make us an example, for our partners and our peers."

The company is rethinking the growth and sourcing of crops and aims to sustainably source 100% of its direct commodities in 28 countries.

In April of this year, the company announced a new Positive Agriculture ambition to scale regenerative farming practices in its supply chain to 7 million acres of land by 2030.

Sustainability Highlights In 2020

PepsiCo reduced absolute GHG emissions across its value chain by 5% in 2020 versus a 2015 baseline.

It improved operational water-use efficiency by 15% in high water-risk areas in 2020 versus a 2015 baseline.

The food and beverage giant also continued its efforts to reduce packaging waste and introduced products made from 100% rPET in 22 markets across the world.

The company invested more than $71 million globally in COVID-19 relief in 2020, and provided over 145 million meals to those impacted by the pandemic.

Other Highlights

The company reduced added sugars, sodium and saturated fats from its food and beverage portfolio in 2020.

It has also embraced platforms like SodaStream and SodaStream Professional to reduce single-use packaging.

Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo, said, "The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every corner of the globe and highlighted the urgent need to partner and drive change toward a more sustainable and resilient food system.

"I'm proud that PepsiCo rose to the challenge in 2020, and there's no slowing down PepsiCo's ambition to drive a positive impact on our planet and the communities we serve."