52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

PepsiCo To Boost Pipers Crisps Production With An Investment Of £8m

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
PepsiCo To Boost Pipers Crisps Production With An Investment Of £8m

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has announced an investment of £8 million (€9.33 million) in its Pipers Crisps manufacturing site in Brigg, Lincolnshire.

The initiative will help PepsiCo to cater to the growing demand for Pipers Crisps in the UK and outside by boosting production at the site by nearly 80%.

The investment will involve replacing existing crisp fryers with new energy-efficient models and installing new packaging machines at the factory.

Mirjam Fogarty, head of operations at Pipers Crisps, stated, “Pipers is a much-loved brand with a rich heritage, and we’re delighted to be making this investment at such an exciting stage in our journey.”

The announcement coincides with the 20th anniversary of the brand and marks five years since PepsiCo acquired it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Investment

The new fryers will help PepsiCo in reducing the site’s greenhouse gas emissions by over 200 tonnes a year, the company added. 

It will contribute to PepsiCo’s pep+ commitment, which targets an absolute emissions reduction across its value chain by more than 40% by 2030, reaching net zero by 2040.

The investment will also focus on upgrading facilities for the factory’s 100 local employees, including renovations in workspaces and staff changing rooms.

Pipers Crisps

Pipers Crisps is one of the leading names in the UK’s premium ‘away from home’ crisp market, accounting for a third of all sales in the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has expanded its distribution network to national wholesalers such as Booker, Brakes and Bidfood, alongside hospitality operators Mitchell & Butlers, Stonegate, and Youngs.

The brand’s export business is worth over £2 million (€2.3 million), shipping to countries including France, Italy, and across Scandinavia. 

With the recent investment, the brand hopes to unlock further export opportunities to the Middle East, China and Japan.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Sustainable Palm Oil Sourcing: The RSPO’s Recommendations For Retailers
Sustainable Palm Oil Sourcing: The RSPO&rsquo;s Recommendations For Retailers
2
Supply Chain

Nestlé Purina To Expand Pet Food Production Facility In Mexico
Nestl&eacute; Purina To Expand Pet Food Production Facility In Mexico
3
Supply Chain

Hapag-Lloyd Posts Q1 Profit Drop, Raises Lower End Of Outlook
Hapag-Lloyd Posts Q1 Profit Drop, Raises Lower End Of Outlook
4
Supply Chain

EU Countries Approve Law To Slash Trucks' CO2 Emissions
EU Countries Approve Law To Slash Trucks' CO2 Emissions
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com