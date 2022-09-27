PepsiCo To Invest $100m In Its Snack Factory In Romania

PepsiCo has announced an investment of $100 million (€103.9 million) at its snack factory in Popești-Leordeni, Romania.

The company hopes to double its production capacity with the investment, which includes upgrading the three operational production lines and the construction of a new automated warehouse, among others.

Silviu Popovici, PepsiCo's chief executive officer for Europe, commented, "PepsiCo has been operating and investing in Romania for almost 30 years and we remain committed to further developing the business in the country.

"As a production and distribution centre for the Central and Eastern European markets, Romania represents an essential market in Europe. High-quality agricultural products and talented people are the basis of the growth of our business in the region. Now, as we implement PepsiCo Positive, the investments made will continue to advance our progress in the field of sustainability in Romania."

Other Investments

The new investment follows the completion of a five-year development plan in the Dragomirești soft drinks factory.

The company invested $40 million in the project, which included upgrading the production lines and setting up a fully automated warehouse with a production capacity of 550,000 tonnes of finished products per year.

In the last 10 years, PepsiCo has invested $320 million in Romania, strengthening the company's role as a regional production and distribution hub.

Adrian Lăcătuș, senior commercial director of PepsiCo for the Eastern Balkans, said, "PepsiCo is in continuous development. We aim to deliver the quality our consumers expect through sustainable means and have a positive impact on the industry.

"Since 2020, we have provided even more support to local communities and helped many farmers get loans to start businesses, buy farm equipment, build warehouses, or buy seeds and fertilisers. We will continue to invest sustainably in the Romanian market in the next five years as well, consolidating the role of PepsiCo Romania as a production and distribution centre for many markets in the region."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.