PepsiCo Turns To HVO To Fuel Trucks In UK

PepsiCo has announced that it is scaling up the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) – used cooking oil - across its UK supply chain, in a move that the company says will save 2,650 tonnes of greenhouse gas annually.

All potatoes sourced from British farms that are delivered to its Leicester production facility – where it produces the Walkers crisps brand – are now transported by trucks using HVO, in partnership with AB Texel UK, the company said.

Every kilometre of transport powered by HVO generates 80% less greenhouse gas emissions when compared with conventional diesel, the company said.

Carbon Footprint

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to tackle our carbon footprint, and the move to HVO for all our potato deliveries to Leicester, the home of Walkers, is a significant step," commented Simon Devaney, sustainability director, PepsiCo UK & Ireland.

"HVO fuel plays an important role in helping us to accelerate the decarbonisation of our transport activities.”

PepsiCo Positive

The move forms part of PepsiCo's wider transformation programme, PepsiCo Positive, which includes a goal to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

Last year, the company introduced HVO into its supply chain for the first time, for truck journeys moving product between the Quaker Oats mill in Cupar and its Leicester distribution centre.

Commenting on the partnership, Lewis Chisholm, director of AB Texel UK, added, "We strive for long term partnerships with forward thinking businesses like PepsiCo to jointly realise our sustainability ambitions and add value. Our ambition is to limit our effect on global warming by reducing our own CO2 emissions to 0% by 2050.

"The use of renewable fuels, in which we are taking an important step together with PepsiCo, contributes to the realisation of this ambitious goal.”

