Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Sainsbury’s Offers Financial Support To Pork Farmers

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

UK retailer Sainsbury’s has announced a support payment of up to £2.8 million (€3.32 million) for its pork farmers.

The retailer has created a pricing mechanism in association with its pork farmers to provide resilience and security by reducing market volatility, influencing the standard pig price, and helping the wider pork sector.

Since September 2020, it has paid an above-market price for fresh pork and its overall investment in the pricing mechanism has amounted to £5 million (€5.9 million) so far.

The pricing structure has enabled the retailer to offer additional short-term support through a £2.8 million investment for pork producers, the company noted.

The investment will allow farmers to align all pigs supplied to Sainsbury’s, not currently part of the model, to a fixed price for the 12 weeks from 13 March to 5 June 2022.

'Transparent Supply Chains'

Gavin Hodgson, Sainsbury’s Head of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Horticulture, commented, “At Sainsbury’s, we really value the relationships we have with our suppliers and believe that through support and collaboration we can uphold flexible, transparent supply chains that are able to navigate instability.

"The pork sector has seen unprecedented cost challenges and we hope that our further investment will provide our producers with security whilst maintaining high levels of animal health and welfare as well as product quality and great value for our customers.”

The supermarket chain constantly reviews its pricing model to ensure the longer-term safeguarding of supply.

In addition, it collaborates with producers to ensure a supply chain that is resilient, efficient, and engaged.

Read More: UK Grocer Sainsbury's Ups Pay For Staff In Outer London

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Soyoil Surges To Record High As Indonesia Bans Palm Oil Exports
2
Supply Chain

Russian Wheat Exports Supported By Stocks, Crop Outlook: Sovecon
3
Supply Chain

Ukraine 2022 Spring Sowing 20% Complete: Ministry
4
Supply Chain

European Food Suppliers Express Solidarity With The People Of Ukraine
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com