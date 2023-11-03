52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Shipping Firm Maersk Sees Full-Year Profits At Lower End Of Range

By Reuters
Share this article

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said that it now expects full-year operating profit at the lower end of its range, and the firm plans to cut 10,000 jobs as it faces lower freight rates and subdued demand for container shipping.

'Our industry is facing a new normal with subdued demand, prices back in line with historical levels and inflationary pressure on our cost base,' the company said in a statement.

It added that since the summer, it has seen overcapacity across most regions triggering price drops , with 'no noticeable uptick in ship recycling or idling'.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged to $1.9 billion (€1.79 billion) in the quarter from $10.9 billion (€10.25 billion) a year earlier, slightly above analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion in a Refinitiv poll. Revenues fell 47% to $12.1 billion (€11.38 billion).

'Challenging Times'

"Given the challenging times ahead, we accelerated several cost and cash containment measures to safeguard our financial performance," commented Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While continuously streamlining our organisation and operations, we remain dedicated to our strategy of fulfilling our customers’ diversified supply chain needs while pursuing growth opportunities across our Terminals business and Logistic & Services.”

Group Performance

Maersk's Ocean division achieved 'break-even' results amid ongoing market challenges and significantly lower freight rates compared to the unusually high rates in 2022,' the company said. Lower rates were partly offset by reduced operating costs, while cost management remains a priority.

Elsewhere, the Logistics & Services business faced lower rates and volumes, resulting in reduced profitability, with an increased focus on cost control. In the Terminals business, declining storage revenue was attributed to normalised costs and lower volumes, but tariff increases and effective cost control maintained financial stability.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

World Food Price Index Falls In October: FAO
2
Supply Chain

Sustainable Cotton Group Boosts Tracking For Top Retailers
3
Supply Chain

Orange Juice Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Bleak Production Outlook
4
Supply Chain

Carlsberg Sweden Invests In Carbon Dioxide Recycling Plant
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com