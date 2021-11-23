Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

SPAR Italy Partner Aspiag Service Opens Logistics Hub In Emilia-Romagna

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

SPAR regional operator Aspiag Service has opened a new 18,000 square-metre distribution centre in Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

With a covered area of about 18,600 square metres, the warehouse boasts a 25,500-pallet capacity and 1,700 square metre office space across three floors.

The company invested €33 million in the facility, which currently employs more than 50 people.

Alessandro Urban, Aspiag Service regional director for Emilia-Romagna, said, "This distribution centre is a major stepping stone for expanding our local footprint. We have strong plans in place to quickly increase our market share in this area, further growing our SPAR retail presence from the current 25 stores to over 40 over the next four years."

The Emilia-Romagna region has a population of around 4.5 million.

Distribution Centre

The new distribution centre will improve the handling efficiency of fresh and dry products from local suppliers.

The facility will also help reduce CO2 emissions by shortening distances for lorries carrying goods between distribution centres and retail stores.

The new DESPAR logistics hub, located in Castel San Pietro Terme, currently serves 25 company-owned SPAR stores and 61 independently owned SPAR stores in the region.

Aspiag store network covers northeast Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia.

Aspiag Service is the regional operator in Italy for three Northeastern regions, often referred to as ‘Triveneto,’ Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy.

Last week, the retail group reported that its Ireland and Switzerland-based operations delivered 'strong performances' in the year to 30 September, however its Polish operation has 'failed to deliver the expected financial improvement'.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Albert Heijn Adds 'Sprank' Apple To Its Fruit Assortment
2
Retail

Ocado Sees Sales Up By Nearly A Half, As UK Moves On From Lockdown
3
Technology

Rohlik To Enter Italy, Romania And Spain In 2022
4
Retail

Maxima XXX, Maxima XX Will Only Allow Vaccinated Shoppers
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com