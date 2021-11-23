SPAR Italy Partner Aspiag Service Opens Logistics Hub In Emilia-Romagna

SPAR regional operator Aspiag Service has opened a new 18,000 square-metre distribution centre in Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

With a covered area of about 18,600 square metres, the warehouse boasts a 25,500-pallet capacity and 1,700 square metre office space across three floors.

The company invested €33 million in the facility, which currently employs more than 50 people.

Alessandro Urban, Aspiag Service regional director for Emilia-Romagna, said, "This distribution centre is a major stepping stone for expanding our local footprint. We have strong plans in place to quickly increase our market share in this area, further growing our SPAR retail presence from the current 25 stores to over 40 over the next four years."

The Emilia-Romagna region has a population of around 4.5 million.

Distribution Centre

The new distribution centre will improve the handling efficiency of fresh and dry products from local suppliers.

The facility will also help reduce CO2 emissions by shortening distances for lorries carrying goods between distribution centres and retail stores.

The new DESPAR logistics hub, located in Castel San Pietro Terme, currently serves 25 company-owned SPAR stores and 61 independently owned SPAR stores in the region.

Aspiag store network covers northeast Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia.

Aspiag Service is the regional operator in Italy for three Northeastern regions, often referred to as ‘Triveneto,’ Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy.

Last week, the retail group reported that its Ireland and Switzerland-based operations delivered 'strong performances' in the year to 30 September, however its Polish operation has 'failed to deliver the expected financial improvement'.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.