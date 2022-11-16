Ukraine Grain Exports Down 30.8% So Far In 2022/23: Ministry

Ukraine has exported almost 15.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.8% from the 22.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, according to the latest agriculture ministry data.

The volume included almost 6 million tonnes of wheat, 8.3 million tonnes of corn and 1.3 million tonnes of barley.

After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye.

Grain Exports

Ministry data showed that 2.36 million tonnes of various grains were exported in the first half of November, 22.4% less than in the same period in November 2021.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest between 50 million and 52 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe's poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the UN Food Agency has said.

Ukraine wants to feed at least five million more people facing acute food shortages by the end of next spring under proposals set out by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Group of 20 nations, a senior aide said.

Read More: World Food Index Slips In October Despite Higher Cereal Prices: FAO

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more supply chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.