52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Unibio Receives Investment Of $70m From Saudi Industrial Investment Group

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) has agreed to invest approximately US$70 million (€64.6 million) in Unibio International, a Denmark-based sustainable protein production company.

Unibio says the funds will be used to roll out new global production capacity, grow operating capabilities, and accelerate innovation and commercialisation.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group is one of the first privately owned petrochemical companies in Saudi Arabia.

U-Loop Technology

Unibio's fermentation technology, the U-Loop technology, mimics a process that occurs in nature every day and uses methane as feedstock.

The process is independent of weather deviations that otherwise impact the production of protein using traditional methods.

Known as Uniprotein, the product is approved for feed in the European Union and global registrations are in progress.

The protein provides nutrition on par with, or better than other high-quality proteins, such as fishmeal, Unibio claims. It has been tested successfully in various aqua and animal species and is free from pesticides, fully traceable, and non-GMO.

The production of Unibio's protein for direct human consumption is under development.

Two Tranches

The investment in Unibio will be paid in two tranches, with the first comprising approximately US$25 million (€23 million) scheduled for immediate payment. The second is subject to applicable Foreign Direct Investment approvals.

BofA Securities acted as placement agent to Unibio for the transaction.

"We are delighted to welcome SIIG as a significant investor in Unibio," said David Henstrom, CEO of Unibio.

"Their investment will enable us to play a pivotal role in meeting our customers' need for sustainable protein. Unibio's technology will improve food security and speed up the process of feeding the world in a sustainable way," Henstrom added.

Read More: Feed Maker ForFarmers To Use Food Waste Amid Rising Calls For Sustainable Farming

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

NorgesGruppen Plans To Achieve Climate Neutrality By 2030
2
Supply Chain

Cambridge University Scientists Launch New Animal Welfare Scoring System
3
Supply Chain

REWE's Wilhelm Brandenburg Invests €4.5m In Timmendorfer Strand Facility
4
Supply Chain

Making It Visible – A New Era For Sustainable Palm Oil
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com