Waitrose Unveils Plans To Boost Climate-Friendly Farming

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has pledged to support more than 2,000 of its British farmers in implementing nature-friendly farming practices.

Waitrose will work with farmers to ensure that meat, milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables from UK farms offered by the retailer are sourced from those that use regenerative practices by 2035.

Through this initiative, the retailer seeks to boost the financial resilience of farms in the long term and combat the effects of climate change.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose, said, “We want Waitrose customers to know that when they shop with us, they are voting with their purses and wallets for a food system that restores and works in harmony with the natural world, and that supports a financially sustainable future for British farmers.

“We have a duty to help our farmers make the move towards more nature-friendly growing, and we’re committed to playing our part in the revolution that our country’s food system requires.”

Climate-Friendly Farming

Waitrose will collaborate with Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) and the University of Reading to execute its plans.

In association with LEAF, the company will roll out global certification for all fresh-produce growers by 2026.

LEAF has also developed written advice for farmers, covering four crucial categories: soil, carbon, biodiversity and water.

As part of the partnership with LEAF, Waitrose is setting up eight satellite farms in the UK on a three-year programme, representing a range of farming sectors, including beef, dairy, pig, poultry, top and soft fruit, root vegetables, and glasshouse.

It seeks to produce best-practice guidance that has been tested and shared more widely in supply chains, to help farmers understand what works, the impact of these changes, and what they might cost.

With the University of Reading, the retailer is launching a three-year knowledge transfer programme, backed by a grant from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

This partnership aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge agricultural research and practical farming applications, giving farmers a direct resource to information to implement on their farms.