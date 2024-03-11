Walmart To Open New Milk Processing Facility In Texas In 2026

US retail giant Walmart plans to open a new milk processing facility in Robinson, Texas, in 2026.

The facility will be owned and operated by Walmart and is expected to create nearly 400 new jobs in the Robinson community, the retailer added.

“We’re excited to be able to provide Texas and its surrounding states with high-quality milk sourced primarily from Texas dairy farmers,” said Bruce Heckman, vice president of manufacturing at Walmart.

“This new facility continues our commitment to building a more resilient and transparent supply chain and ensuring our customers’ needs are met for this everyday staple.”

New Facility

The new facility will allow Walmart to meet the growing customer demand for quality milk and make its supply chain more resilient and transparent.

The facility will process and bottle a variety of milk formats and options, including gallon, half gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and 1% chocolate milk for Walmart’s Great Value and Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark brands, the retailer added.

The products from the facility will serve more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs throughout the South including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi.

'A Hub For Innovation And Progress'

Bert Echterling, mayor of Robinson stated, “The decision of Walmart to establish its roots here is a testament to the strength of our local economy, the dedication of our workforce, and the strategic advantages that our city offers.

“This landmark development not only promises job creation and economic growth but also underscores Robinson's position as a hub for innovation and progress.”

Walmart opened its first milk processing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2018, and its second facility in Valdosta, Georgia, is slated to open in 2025.