52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

AB Foods

Primark Owner To Raise Game In Explaining Merits Of Food Businesses, CEO Says

Primark Owner To Raise Game In Explaining Merits Of Food Businesses, CEO Says

Associated British Foods Raises Profit Outlook For Full Year

Associated British Foods Raises Profit Outlook For Full Year

Associated British Foods has raised its profit outlook for the 2022/23 year as it reported a 13% rise in sales at its Primark fashion business in its lates...

Primark's UK Workers To Get 12% Pay Rise

Primark's 26,000 retail assistants in Britain are to get an inflation-beating average pay rise of 12% from 1 April, the fashion retailer has said...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com