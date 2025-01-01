AB Foods
Associated British Foods Raises Profit Outlook For Full Year
Associated British Foods has raised its profit outlook for the 2022/23 year as it reported a 13% rise in sales at its Primark fashion business in its lates...
Primark's UK Workers To Get 12% Pay Rise
Primark's 26,000 retail assistants in Britain are to get an inflation-beating average pay rise of 12% from 1 April, the fashion retailer has said...
ESM
