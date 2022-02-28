Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

AB Foods Sees First Half 'Strongly Ahead' On Improved Primark

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Associated British Foods has forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit 'strongly ahead' of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business.

Primark sales for the 24 weeks to 5 March were expected to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

The better outcome reflected all Primark stores remaining open and trading throughout the period except for short periods in Austria and The Netherlands.

Effect Of Inflation

AB Foods said the effect of inflation on raw materials and the supply chain in Primark in the first half was broadly mitigated by a reduction in store operating costs and overheads and a favourable US dollar exchange rate. It said in January it would not raise prices for spring/summer. 

The group also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agricultural businesses.

It said all its food businesses had experienced increasing inflationary pressures in raw materials, commodities, supply chain and energy.

It has taken steps to offset these higher input costs through operational cost savings and where necessary in grocery, ingredients and agriculture, the implementation of price increases.

However, it cautioned that actions on price inevitably lag input cost inflation.

Margin Reduction

As a result, it expects some margin reduction in these three businesses at the half year but expects a recovery by the financial year-end.

AB Foods' grocery brands include Twinings tea, Jordans cereals, Kingsmill bread and Ovaltine drinks.

The group expects further growth in profit at AB Sugar at the half year.

AB Foods outlook for the full year was unchanged with 'significant progress' expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

Associated British Foods has minimal direct exposure to Ukraine and Russia, though the group could be impacted if the conflict drives up the global price of wheat, its finance chief.

ABF Stock Price Today by TradingView


AB Foods Could Be Impacted By Ukraine Conflict

"In terms of direct trading with Ukraine, it's not that material to the group," John Bason told Reuters after the group updated on trading.

But he noted that AB Foods' grocery businesses, which include Allied Bakeries, use a lot of wheat, mostly from the United Kingdom.

"Ukraine is a big producer of wheat so the world wheat price will react if there are any supply shortages," said Bason.

"It's those secondary effects of volatility in the commodity markets, that's where I think we will likely see some effects."

He said it was too early to say what the scale of any impact would be.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Fix Price Reports Revenue Growth Of 21.3% In FY 2021
2
Retail

Finnish Consumer Confidence Recovers In February
3
Retail

McColl's Issues Profit Warning Amid Funding Quest
4
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Announce Nomination To Supervisory Board
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com