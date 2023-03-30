52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Primark's UK Workers To Get 12% Pay Rise

By Reuters
Share this article

Primark's 26,000 retail assistants in Britain are to get an inflation-beating average pay rise of 12% from 1 April, the fashion retailer has said.

Primark, part of the Associated British Foods conglomerate, said retail workers will be paid a minimum of £11 ($13.59) an hour, or £11.51 an hour in London.

The UK government-mandated National Living Wage will rise to £10.42 an hour from April, an increase of 9.7%.

With UK inflation rising to 10.4% in February, the Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it weighs any further rises in interest rates.

Primark's UK retail director Kari Rodgers said the latest rise "reflects our commitment to continue to invest in our people and our stores as we continue to grow.”

Investment Plans

The retailer plans to invest £140 million in the UK high street over the next two years, including the opening of at least four new stores.

Last month, AB Foods raised its financial guidance for full year 2022-23, saying consumer spending had proven to be more resilient than it expected.

At the time, the company forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit 'strongly ahead' of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business.

Food retailers TescoAsda and Marks & Spencer have also all recently announced staff pay rises.

Grocery price inflation in the UK hit 17.5% over the four weeks to 19 March, new data from Kantar has shown, with take-home grocery sales rising by 8.6% over the most recent 12-week period.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

New Trends And Products At Natural & Organic Products Europe 2023
2
Retail

France’s Système U Sees 2022 Turnover Up 4% In 2022
3
Retail

REMA 1000 Owner Reitan Retail Sees Profit Down 5%
4
Retail

Casino Bonds Hit Distressed Levels Amid Increased Refinancing Risks
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com