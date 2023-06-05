Albertsons To Unify Its Signature Family Of Brands

Albertsons has announced that it plans to unify its Signature Farms, Signature Care and Signature Cafe products under one master brand, Signature SELECT.

The brand will feature a new logo and packaging and see the launch of a new marketing campaign designed to build an emotional connection with customers.

The transition to Signature SELECT is underway across stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and more, and the US retailer hopes to complete the project in early 2024.

“Signature SELECT is our flagship brand offering shoppers an incomparable assortment of quality products at an incredible value,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons Cos.

"We are incredibly proud of our Signature family of brands and by bringing these sub-brands together under one name, we are building greater brand recognition, driving brand loyalty and creating customers for life."

Signature SELECT already offers over 8,000 products, including packaged salads, ice cream, frozen pizza, coffee, paper goods, pasta, snacks, canned vegetables and fruit, as well as ground beef, pork and chicken.

The unification of the brands will see Signature SELECT products feature the new logo and a unified package design across its assortment of product categories, allowing shoppers to easily identify the brand throughout the store.

Signature SELECT guarantees 100% customer satisfaction and offers a full refund of the purchase price.

In 2016, the merger of Albertsons and Safeway saw the addition of the Signature family of brands to the Albertsons portfolio of stores.

The current branding, featuring an ‘S’, dates back to the 1960s when Safeway sold products under the ‘S’ brand, including milk, bread, ice cream, coffee, jellies, soft drinks, lunch meat, canned fruits and vegetables, frozen foods and paper products.

A Key Brand

The ‘S’ brand remained a key private-label brand for Safeway until 2012, when the company retired its namesake brand and merged its products under the Safeway Kitchens, Safeway Farms, Safeway Home and Safeway Care brands, which ultimately became the Signature family of brands, Albertsons added.

“When developing the marketing campaign to accompany our expanded Signature SELECT flagship brand, we knew we wanted to celebrate the brand’s virtues of quality, taste, value and convenience,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of own brands at Albertsons Cos.

"Our Signature creative showcases warm, welcoming scenes that puts the Signature SELECT brand at the centre of life’s moments. We’re creating an emotional connection with our customer and showing her how everyday occasions can have their own signature flavour and style," Brown added.

Signature SELECT includes trusted household names, such as O Organics, Lucerne, Open Nature, Primo Taglio, debi lilly design, waterfront BISTRO, Soleil and Value Corner.

