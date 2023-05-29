The top 25 publicly-traded global retailers collectively achieved revenue growth of 7.1% in 2022, to $3.5 trillion (€3.26 trillion), new data from GlobalData has found.

GlobalData’s Company Reports Database reveals that of the top 25 publicly traded retailers, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Seven & i, Costco, and CVS Health posted double-digit year-on-year revenue growth.

Other retailers to post impressive gains included Walmart, Amazon, JD.com, Kroger, Tesco and Albertsons, which all reported more than 5% growth in their revenue.

'Notable Advantages'

“Home improvement and pharmaceutical retailers experienced notable advantages due to lockdown restrictions in 2022," said Ragupathy Jayaraman, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData. "Major online retailers such as Amazon, JD.com and Alibaba gained a compound annual growth rate CAGR of above 20% in revenue during 2018-2022.”

In terms of operating profit performance, close to two thirds of the top 25 reported more than 5% growth, with three firms – Sainsbury's, Alibaba and JD.com reporting operating profit more than 50% higher.

Let's have a look at the top 25 global retailers in terms of their revenue performance in 2022.

1. Walmart

Latest Revenue: US$611.3 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 6.7%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -11.9%

Walmart secures the top spot on the list with revenue of $611.3 billion (€570.2 billion). Despite facing some challenges, the retail behemoth has managed to maintain a steady revenue growth of 6.7%. However, its operating profit growth has experienced a decline of -11.9%.

2. Amazon

Latest Revenue: US$514.0 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 9.4%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -50.8%

E-commerce giant Amazon takes the second position with a revenue of $514.0 billion (€479.4 billion). The company has achieved a strong revenue growth of 9.4%. However, its operating profit growth faced a significant decrease of -50.8%.

3. CVS Health

Latest Revenue: US$322.5 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 10.4%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -39.2%

CVS Health secures third place, reporting revenue of $322.5 billion (€300.8 billion). The pharmaceutical retailer has experienced revenue growth of 10.4%, but its operating profit growth has declined by -39.2%.

4. Costco

Latest Revenue: US$227.0 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 15.8%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 16.2%

Costco ranks fourth, with revenue of $227.0 billion (€211.7 billion). The warehouse club retailer has demonstrated impressive growth, with a revenue increase of 15.8%. Furthermore, its operating profit growth has seen a substantial rise of 16.2%.

5. Home Depot

Latest Revenue: US$157.4 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 4.1%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 4.3%

Home Depot holds the fifth position, reporting revenue of $157.4 billion (€146.8 billion). The company achieved a modest revenue growth of 4.1%, while its operating profit growth stands at 4.3%.

6. JD.com

Latest Revenue: US$155.5 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 5.4%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 267.1%

JD.com, one of China's largest e-commerce retailers, ranks sixth globally, with revenue of $155.5 billion (€145 billion). The company has achieved a revenue growth of 5.4%, while its operating profit growth saw a surge of 267.1%.

7. Kroger

Latest Revenue: US$148.3 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 7.5%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 18.7%

Kroger secures the seventh position on the list, reporting revenue of $148.3 billion (€138.3 billion). The US retailer has seen revenue growth of 7.5% and a significant operating profit growth of 18.7%.

8. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Latest Revenue: US$132.7 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 0.1%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -22.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance ranks eighth with revenue of $132.7 billion (€123.77 billion). Although the pharmaceutical retailer experienced minimal revenue growth of 0.1%, its operating profit growth declined by -22.4%.

9. Alibaba

Latest Revenue: US$132.3 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 1.8%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 51.1%

Alibaba, another major player in the Chinese e-commerce market, holds the ninth position globally, with revenue of $132.3 billion (€123.4 billion). The company's revenue growth is moderate at 1.8%, but its operating profit growth stands out with an increase of 51.1%.

10. Target

Latest Revenue: US$109.1 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 2.9%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -58.5%

Target secures the tenth position on the list, reporting revenue of $109.1 billion (€101.76 billion). While the US retailer achieved a moderate revenue growth of 2.9%, its operating profit growth faced a decline of -58.5%.

11. Ahold Delhaize

Latest Revenue: US$102.9 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 2.3%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 0.9%

Ahold Delhaize holds the 11th position on the list, with revenue of $102.9 billion (€95.98 billion). The Dutch company, which has retail interests in both Europe and he US, has experienced revenue growth of 2.3%. Additionally, its operating profit growth stands at 0.9%.

12. Lowe's Companies

Latest Revenue: US$97.1 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 0.8%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -16.0%

Lowe's Companies secures the 12th spot with revenue of $97.1 billion (€90.57 billion). The US retailer's revenue growth was 0.8%, while its operating profit growth faced a decline of -16.0%.

13. Carrefour

Latest Revenue: US$87.4 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 3.0%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 21.1%

France's Carrefour ranks 13th, reporting revenue of $87.4 billion (€81.5 billion). The retail giant has achieved revenue growth of 3.0%. Moreover, its operating profit growth has seen a rise of 21.1%.

14. Seven & i

Latest Revenue: US$87.3 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 35.0%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 29.5%

Seven & i is positioned 14th, with revenue of $87.3 billion (€81.43 billion). The 7-Eleven owner has experienced growth, with a substantial revenue increase of 35.0%. Additionally, its operating profit growth stands at an impressive 29.5%.

15. Tesco

Latest Revenue: US$81.1 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 7.2%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -40.4%

Tesco secures 15th position, reporting revenue of $81.1 billion (€75.6 billion). The company has achieved revenue growth of 7.2%. However, its operating profit growth faced a decline of -40.4%.

16. Albertsons

Latest Revenue: US$77.6 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 8.0%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -5.2%

Albertsons holds the 16th spot with revenue of $77.6 billion (€724 billion). The US retailer has witnessed a healthy revenue growth of 8.0%. However, its operating profit growth experienced a decline of -5.2%.

17. AEON

Latest Revenue: US$67.4 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 4.6%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 8.4%

AEON ranks 17th globally, with revenue of $67.4 billion (€62.9 billion). The Japanese retailer has achieved revenue growth of 4.6% and operating profit growth of 8.4%.

18. Alimentation Couche-Tard

Latest Revenue: US$62.8 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 37.3%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 0.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard secures 18th on the list, reporting revenue of $62.8 billion (€58.58 billion). The Circle-K owner's revenue growth has been impressive, with a substantial increase of 37.3%. However, its operating profit growth is modest at 0.1%..

19. TJX Companies

Latest Revenue: US$49.9 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 2.9%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 2.9%

TJX Companies holds the 19th spot with revenue of $49.9 billion (€46.5 billion). The department store operator has achieved moderate revenue growth of 2.9%, matching its operating profit growth of 2.9%.

20. Nike

Latest Revenue: US$46.7 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 4.9%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -3.1%

Nike ranks 20th globally, with revenue of $46.7 billion (€43.56 billion). The apparel retailer has experienced revenue growth of 4.9%. However, its operating profit growth faced a slight decline of -3.1%.

21. Best Buy

Latest Revenue: US$46.3 billion

Revenue Growth (%): -10.6%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -40.9%

Best Buy secures the 21st position on the list, reporting revenue of $46.3 billion (€43.2 billion). The company faced a decline in revenue of -10.6%, while its operating profit growth experienced a decline of -40.9%.

22. Woolworths

Latest Revenue: US$45.7 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 0.9%

Operating Profit Growth (%): -11.9%

Woolworths ranks 22nd globally, with revenue of $45.7 billion (€42.6 billion). The retailer achieved minimal revenue growth of 0.9%. However, its operating profit growth faced a decline of -11.9%.

23. George Weston

Latest Revenue: US$43.8 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 2.2%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 8.9%

George Weston holds 23rd spot on the list, with revenue of $43.8 billion (€40.8 billion). The company has achieved modest revenue growth of 2.2%. Moreover, its operating profit growth stands at 8.9%.

24. Loblaw Companies

Latest Revenue: US$43.4 billion

Revenue Growth (%): 2.4%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 9.6%

Loblaw Companies secures the 24th position, reporting revenue of $43.4 billion (€40.48 billion). The company has experienced modest revenue growth of 2.4%. Furthermore, its operating profit growth stands at 9.6%.

25. Sainsbury

Latest Revenue: US$41.1 billion

Revenue Growth (%): -7.8%

Operating Profit Growth (%): 530.5%

British retailer Sainsbury's completes the list, ranking 25th globally, reporting revenue of $41.1 billion (€38.34 billion). The company faced a decline in revenue growth by -7.8%. However, its operating profit growth experienced an exceptional surge of 530.5%.

All data is soured from the GlobalData Intelligence Center as well as from annual reports.

