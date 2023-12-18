C&C Group Appoints Andrew Andrea As Chief Financial Officer

Irish drinks firm C&C Group has appointed Andrew Andrea as its new chief financial officer and executive director, effective from 1 March 2024.

Ralph Findlay, who has served as executive chair since May 2023, will revert to the role of non-executive chair following a short transition period after Andrea joins the group, the Bulmers-maker added.

Andrea is a drinks industry veteran, having served in senior roles at the UK-based independent brewing and pub-retailing business Marston’s plc for over 20 years.

Patrick McMahon, chief executive of C&C Group, commented, “Andrew brings a rare depth of experience within our industry to C&C, and we are delighted to welcome him to the business.

“We continue to focus on building C&C as the premium drinks and distribution business in the UK and Irish markets. Andrew will bring invaluable expertise and insight to our team and help deliver on that ambition.”

The appointment follows the completion of a recruitment process undertaken by the company’s nomination committee in conjunction with an independent executive search firm, the drinks firm noted.

In 2002, Andrea joined Marston’s and worked his way up to the board as finance director in 2009.

He served in several senior roles in the company, including 12 years as chief financial officer and corporate development officer, before stepping in as its chief executive officer.

In his role as CEO, he led the business during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent challenging macroeconomic environment.

Previously, Andrea worked with Guinness Brewing Worldwide and Bass Brewers Limited.

Andrea stated, “C&C is a business that I know and have admired throughout my career in the industry. The group’s combination of iconic brands and market-leading distribution capability is unique, and I look forward to bringing my expertise and working with the entire C&C team to support the growth of the business in the years ahead.”