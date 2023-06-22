C&C Group Welcomes Five New Members To Wine Buying Team

C&C Group has announced the appointment of five new members to its wine buying team.

The drinks group said the five new appointments will help support its existing management team and ensure its portfolio of wine, champagne, and sparkling wine, is as strong as ever.

The wine buying team is responsible for the procurement of wine across all C&C group’s route-to-market brands – Bibendum, Bibendum Off Trade, Walker & Wodehouse, Matthew Clark, Tennent’s Wholesale – as well as the group’s island of Ireland businesses.

'Unrivalled Portfolio'

“We are absolutely delighted to announce these new appointments to our wine buying team," commented Harriet Kininmonth, wine trading director at C&C Group.

"I’m especially pleased that we have been able to nurture existing talent in our business and provide them with the opportunity to step up to more senior roles. These new appointments underline our commitment to continue to put wine at the heart of the group’s customer proposition, and to delight customers with an unrivalled portfolio of wines and producers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: C&C Group Reports Revenue Growth, Despite 'Challenging' Trading Environment

Christine Barkey

Christine Barkey has been appointed wine buyer for France (excluding champagne, Bordeaux and Provence). Barkey has over 11 years’ experience in wine across on and off trade, including her most recent role as ‘Wine Club’ buyer at Majestic.

She also has experience buying across all regions with a focus on France, Spain, Italy, and most recently, Portugal, Eastern Europe and Southern Mediterranean.

She will be responsible for driving the sustainability agenda, and spearheading innovation across the group’s French wine portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Craig

Andy Craig has been promoted to buyer for Fine Wine, Bordeaux, Provence, England, Champagne.

Craig has worked in the buying team for over 10 years and his task will now be to take the group's Fine Wine proposition, to the next level, including its Bordeaux Collection, C&C said.

Clio Giudici

Clio Giudici has been appointed junior buyer for Australia, New Zealand, Sherry, and Sake.

Giudici previously worked as a trade marketing manager for Bibendum and Matthew Clark in Australia and New Zealand. He has also worked as group wine buyer for the restaurant business 28-50, in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebecca Long

Rebecca Long joins the team as junior wine buyer for South Africa, Central & Eastern Europe, Portugal and Canada. Long has experience in commercial wine roles, including a stint at Majestic as business development manager.

During her time in the wine trade marketing team over the past three years, Long has built relationships with many suppliers, C&C noted.

Ignacio Rodriguez González

Finally, Ignacio (Nacho) Rodriguez González has been promoted to senior wine buying coordinator.

He joined the wine buying team in October 2020 and has been rewarded for his efforts with a promotion.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.