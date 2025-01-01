Consumers
European Consumers Spend €888bn On Food And Drink
Europeans spent €888 billion on food and beverages in the past year, with 37% of that dedicated to 'immediate consumption' options across both retail...
UK Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rose By 0.3% In September
British retail sales unexpectedly rose by 0.3% in September, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
