Walmart Plans To Expand InHome Delivery To 30m Homes In 2022

Walmart has announced that it will expand its InHome delivery service to 30 million US households by the end of this year.

To achieve this target, the retailer plans to hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year, as well as build out a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.

Currently, the InHome service is available to approximately six million households.

Tom Ward, senior vice president, last-mile at Walmart US, commented, “We’ve been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery.”

“Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose, and nothing showcases that better than InHome delivery, which is why we’re excited to bring the convenience of InHome to even more customers in 2022.”

InHome Delivery Service

Walmart’s InHome service, launched in 2019, delivers fresh groceries, everyday essentials, and more directly into customers’ homes.

The service also helps customers in placing items straight into their kitchen, garage, or refrigerator, as well as picking up Walmart.com returns.

Customers can allow one-time access to their InHome associate using an existing smart lock, a garage keypad, or by purchasing a new smart lock from InHome for $49.95.

InHome service is available for $19.95 per month, or $148 per year, with no additional fees, including tips, which are included in the membership price.

New Jobs

The retailer will also hire associate delivery drivers – a new role that focuses on employing highly-qualified people, interested in serving customers beyond the store and in the community.

"This new role is yet another example of how technology is enabling us to offer new career opportunities that just didn’t exist a few years ago," said Julie Murphy, executive vice president and chief people officer at Walmart US.

"Expanding our number of InHome associates is a testament to the trust and confidence we have in them and their continuous commitment to delighting our customers. There’s a path for everyone to build a career here at Walmart, and this position is further proof of that."

Read More: Walmart Raises Full-Year Sales, Profit Forecasts

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.