John Manzoni To Replace Ferran As Chairperson Of Diageo

Diageo has named former British senior civil servant John Manzoni (pictured right) as its next chair, replacing Javier Ferran (left), who is retiring in February 2025.

The world's top spirits maker began the search for a new chair in the summer of 2023.

Manzoni joined the Diageo board in 2020, after leading the UK Civil Service as chief executive from 2014. He is currently chair of energy business SSE plc and previously spent 11 years as a non-executive director of African beer brewer SABMiller, which was taken over by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016.

Extensive Search Process

Susan Kilsby, Diageo's senior independent director who led the appointment process, said Manzoni had been appointed following an extensive search process.

"John has an outstanding track record of leadership," she said, adding his experience will be instrumental as Diageo continues to develop and grow its global business in the coming years.

Current chair Ferran will retire from the board in 2025. He has held the role since 2017.

Strategic Advice

Diageo CEO Debra Crew said he had been an "invaluable source of strategic advice and counsel" for her and the wider leadership team.

“With a strong focus on execution, we will continue to invest behind our iconic brands to create value for shareholders and maintain our position as an industry leader in total beverage alcohol, an attractive sector with a long runway for growth. I look forward to working with John as Chair and the rest of the Board to achieve those ambitions.”

Additional reporting by ESM