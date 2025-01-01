52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Digital

Co-op Media Network Instals 300 Front-Of-Store Digital Screens

Co-op Media Network Instals 300 Front-Of-Store Digital Screens

Unilever Completes Major Cloud Migration Procedure

Unilever Completes Major Cloud Migration Procedure

Unilever has completed what it has described as 'one of the largest and most complex cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry', as it seeks to optim...

One Billion More Digitally-Native Consumers To Create Opportunities For Brands: Accenture

An additional one billion digitally-native consumers, in eight fast-growing countries, are set to create new growth opportunities for retailers and brands,...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com