Dollar General
Walmart's Strong Forecast Signals A Resilient Consumer
A positive forecast from retail bellwether Walmart signalled a resilient US shopper, in line with earlier remarks by one of its key suppliers and one of it...
Walmart-Backed Ibotta Targets Up To $2.55bn Valuation In US IPO
Ibotta, backed by Walmart, said it was targeting a valuation of up to $2.55 billion in its US initial public offering, the latest technology firm looking t...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com