Supply Chain

Dollar General Inaugurates New Distribution Centre In Nebraska

By Dayeeta Das
Dollar General has announced that it has opened a new distribution centre in Blair, Nebraska.

It is Dollar General's first dual-facility distribution centre, combining the efficiencies of traditional and fresh supply chain functionalities and corresponds to an investment of around $140 million in Washington County.

The roughly one million square feet facility is expected to create more than 400 new job opportunities and support more than 1,000 stores at full capacity, the company added.

Jeff Owen, chief executive of Dollar General’s said, "On behalf of the entire Dollar General team, we are grateful for continued partnerships and support from state, regional and local teams, particularly from Governor Jim Pillen, the Gateway Development Corporation and the city of Blair.

"We are confident this project will enable us to better serve our customers, provide our employees with career opportunities and foster a longstanding, positive relationship with the Blair community."

Dollar General

Currently, Dollar General employs more than 1,700 people in Nebraska across its stores and distribution centres.

Nebraska governor Jim Pillen, added, "Nebraska’s hard-working people, central location, and quality roads make our state a great hub for companies moving their products across America."

Jenny Eriksen, Washington County Economic Development Board President added, "Dollar General’s commitment to community is a perfect fit for this region and Washington County. Everyone in Blair has eagerly watched Dollar General’s new 85-acre site facility take shape, and it will be a terrific addition to our local landscape."

In June, Dollar General cut its sales and profit forecasts for the year as Americans, pinched by higher prices, shopped more for essentials and pared back purchases in categories including home goods and clothes.

