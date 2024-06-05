52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dollar Tree Explores Sale Of Family Dollar Business

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Dollar Tree Explores Sale Of Family Dollar Business

Dollar Tree said it was exploring options, including a potential sale or spinoff of its Family Dollar banner, as the retailer looks to restructure its business amid stiff competition and strained consumer spending.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based retailer, like its peer Dollar General, has been grappling with weak demand as rivals Walmart, Target and Chinese e-commerce platform Temu are also offering products at lower price points to attract inflation-hit customers.

Family Dollar, which Dollar Tree bought for $8.5 billion (€7.8 billion) in 2015, has been the main under performer for the company.

Dollar Tree had said in November last year it was going to review the business, and outlined plans earlier in 2024 to shutter 970 of its Family Dollar stores.

Store Closure

The company said it would close an additional 150 stores by the end of fiscal 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The unique needs of each banner at this time ... lead us to the decision to conduct a thorough review of strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business," said CEO Richard Dreiling.

The Family Dollar banner operates 8,359 stores and 10 distribution centres, as of 3 February. Overall, Dollar Tree operates more than 16,000 stores.

The Family Dollar banner has particularly seen its core lower-income customers come under pressure due to reduced government benefits and higher borrowing costs in the last few months.

Reduced Customer Spending

The retailer has also seen sales take a hit from reduced customer spending on more profitable products like electronics and furnishings since 2022. In an attempt to revive demand, it has also introduced products at price points such as $3 and $5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dollar Tree currently has a market capitalisation of $26 billion (€23.9 billion), according to LSEG data.

It has raked in about $31 billion (€28.5 billion) in annual revenue, of which Family Dollar accounted for 45%.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Wednesday (5 June 2024).

The retailer also said it expects adjusted profit for fiscal 2024 to be between $6.50 and $7 per share, compared with LSEG estimates of $6.89.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Dollar Tree were down about 3% in premarket trading.

Track all markets on TradingView

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Asda Appoints Lidl Executive To Lead Store Operations And Distribution
Asda Appoints Lidl Executive To Lead Store Operations And Distribution
2
Retail

Discount Chain B&M Confident About Profit Outlook
Discount Chain B&amp;M Confident About Profit Outlook
3
Retail

Brazil's Grupo Mateus Planning €1.2bn Merger With Novo Atacarejo
Brazil's Grupo Mateus Planning &euro;1.2bn Merger With Novo Atacarejo
4
Retail

Jumbo's La Place To Operate As An Independent Business
Jumbo's La Place To Operate As An Independent Business

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com