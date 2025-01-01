Easter
Easter Boosts Irish Grocery Sales In Latest Four Weeks: Kantar
Take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased by 4% in the four weeks to 14 April 2024 as shoppers spent more in-store than usual in preparation for Easter...
Sweden's ICA Posts Growth In Net Sales, Operating Profit In First Quarter
Swedish retailer ICA has reported a 7.4% year-on-year increase in net sales to SEK 37.2 billion (€3.2 billion) in the first quarter of its financial y...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com