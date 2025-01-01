52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Easter

Norwegians Spent 12.9% More On Cross-Border Trade In H1 2024

Easter Boosts Irish Grocery Sales In Latest Four Weeks: Kantar

Take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased by 4% in the four weeks to 14 April 2024 as shoppers spent more in-store than usual in preparation for Easter...

Sweden's ICA Posts Growth In Net Sales, Operating Profit In First Quarter

Swedish retailer ICA has reported a 7.4% year-on-year increase in net sales to SEK 37.2 billion (€3.2 billion) in the first quarter of its financial y...

