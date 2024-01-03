REMA 1000 Locks Prices Of More Than 1,000 Items Until Easter

REMA 1000 has locked the prices of over 1,000 products until Easter as it seeks to help shoppers after a period of expenses during Christmas.

Many people may find it difficult to start the new year after a Christmas with lots of expenses, while January is also generally known for many things becoming more expensive, the retailer noted.

REMA 1000 stores across Norway will implement the measure and freeze the prices of various products, ranging from coffee beans to boiled ham.

Pia Mellbye, sales and marketing director at REMA 1000, added, "We are now freezing the prices of more than 1,000 items. This gives customers predictability and security at a time when this is particularly important."

Pricing

REMA 1000 seeks to offer groceries at the lowest prices in Norway and its business model is based on selling large volumes at low prices.

Mellbye explained, "We buy in bulk, cut prices and take it straight to the customer with lower prices on the shelf."

Last summer, the company abolished the so-called 'price window', which involved negotiations with suppliers and price adjustments only twice a year.

"Now we negotiate throughout the year, and when we receive price cuts, this is immediately passed on to our customers in the form of lower prices," she said.

Before Christmas, the retail group cut prices on a large selection of Christmas products by half the VAT.

"It's the final total on the till receipt that counts. The Christmas price cut was well received. We are now following up with a price freeze on over 1,000 items from the first day of the year, which we believe and hope will meet customers' expectations of us this time, too," Mellbye added.