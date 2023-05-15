52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Kesko Sees Decline In Comparable Group Sales In April

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Finnish retailer Kesko has reported a 3.8% year-on-year decline in sales in comparable terms, to €964.4 million, in April.

The grocery trade unit reported a 2.5% increase in sales, to €508.9 million, in this period.

Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 1.0% year-on-year, the company noted. K-Citymarket’s home and speciality goods (non-food) section saw an increase in sales.

K Group’s food service arm Kespro saw sales growth of 8.0% in this period.

Mikko Helander, president and CEO of Kesko said, "Sales in grocery trade were negatively impacted by the timing of Easter deliveries, which partly took place in March. In building and technical trade, sales decreased as construction activity declined.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition, sales in both grocery trade and building and technical trade were negatively impacted by April having one delivery day less this year than the year before."

Read More: Around 28% Of Finns Opt For 'Unhealthier' Food Options Amid High Prices, Survey Finds

Other Departments

The company's building and technical trade division generated sales worth €344.7 million, down 18.3% in comparable terms in local currencies.

Elsewhere, sales in the building and home improvement trade decreased by 25.2% in comparable terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

In comparable terms, sales declined by 19.7% in Finland, 23.2% in Sweden, and 15.1% in Norway.

Reported sales in the building and technical trade division decreased by 17.3%, the company noted.

Sales in the car trade division amounted to €112.8 million in April, registering an increase of 28.7% year-on-year.

Read More: Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Finland

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Competition Watchdog Steps Up Examination Of Grocery Prices
2
Retail

Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Luxembourg
3
Retail

Migros To Create New Organisation For Its Supermarket Business
4
Retail

10 European Campaigns To Promote Responsible Drinking
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com