Food Safety
2024 GFSI Conference Explores The Importance Of Food Safety In An Evolving World
The 2024 edition of the GFSI Conference took place in Singapore last week, focusing on ways for the food safety community to tackle industry challenges an...
Brazil Poised To Get EU Nod For More Chicken Exporting Plants, Minister Says
Brazil could soon get approval to sell more meat products to the European Union, the South American nation's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said this w...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com