McCain Foods Completes Acquisition Of Irish Frozen Food Firm Strong Roots

McCain Foods has completed the acquisition of Dublin-based frozen food company Strong Roots as it seeks to expand the brand into more regions.

In 2021, McCain Foods announced a strategic partnership with Strong Roots involving an investment of $55 million.

Jillian Moffatt, regional president of McCain GB & Ireland said in a statement, "This investment bolsters McCain’s commitment to planet-friendly food, enabling us to extend our portfolio of healthier options that are grown, processed and shipped sustainably.

"With a vision and values aligned to McCain’s, we are excited to continue our journey to scale the Strong Roots brand globally.”

Strong Roots

McCain noted that Strong Roots will function as a distinct business unit to retain its brand independence and brand consistency.

It will operate under the leadership of Charlotte Turton, with founder, Samuel Dennigan, working alongside the team.

The company will set up a brand advisory council for the business, comprising Strong Roots’ founder and members of the Strong Roots and McCain teams as well as external advisors, to drive the brand and business for future growth.

Samuel Dennigan, Strong Roots founder and CEO added, “We have witnessed tremendous growth since partnering with McCain and this move will enable Strong Roots to maintain its focus on sustainability while propelling innovation to bring delicious, vegetable-forward products to more consumers around the world.”

'Invest For The Future'

Peter Dawe, chief growth and strategy officer of McCain Foods stated, “Since 2021, our partnership with Strong Roots has reflected our ambition to invest for the future, and to diversify our portfolio to ensure we continue to meet evolving consumer demands.

“We are excited to help further accelerate growth, bringing natural, simple meals and ingredients to even more customers in retail and foodservice markets.”

Strong Roots products are part of the McCain Foodservice portfolio in GB and Ireland and the retail portfolio in France.

The company plans to further scale retail and food service offerings globally.