52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Nomad Foods Explores Possibility To Increase Freezer Temperatures To Save Energy

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Storing frozen food at -15°C, instead of the standard -18°C (zero degrees Fahrenheit), could reduce freezer energy consumption by more than 10% without any noticeable impact on its safety, texture, taste or nutrition, a new study has unveiled.

Nomad Foods teamed up with food science and technology organisation, Campden BRI to conduct the six-month long study.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ chief executive officer said, "This new pilot study with Campden BRI shows that we have the potential to significantly reduce energy use when storing frozen products, without reformulating.

"Delivered at scale, this could revolutionise our industry and deliver substantial energy use and cost reductions for manufacturers, food retailers and consumers and further reduce the carbon footprint of frozen food products."

Peter Headridge, CEO at Campden BRI added, "Campden BRI was able to support Nomad Foods in this visionary project because we cover a broad range of disciplines relevant to the global food and drink industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have 250 scientists, many of whom are experts in their fields enabling us to develop world changing solutions that support companies in their strategic endeavours."

Pilot Project

In the pilot phase, nine products were tested, including poultry, coated fish, natural fish, vegetables, plant based items and pizza.

The study tested the impact four temperatures (ranging between -18°C to -9°C) in eight key areas, including food safety, texture, nutrition, energy use and packaging.

There was no significant change in the products across the areas tested at any of these temperatures, except mixed vegetables at -9°C and salmon fillets at -12°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some impact was also seen on Vitamin C for vegetable products when stored at -9°C.

According to estimates from Campden BRI, for every 3°C increase in temperature there is a drop in freezer energy consumption of 10% - 11%.

Emma Hanby, associate director at Campden BRI said, "Campden BRI’s unique capabilities have allowed us to undertake a large scale, pilot study working with the experts at Nomad Foods to consider a wide range of parameters that impact the safety and quality of frozen food.

"Once we had established there were no regulatory or legal barriers in Europe to freezing at higher temperatures, our scientists utilised a combination of analytical, instrumental and sensory panel techniques to generate a robust dataset across a range of Nomad’s products. [...]"

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Henkel Raises Full-Year Guidance For 2023, Sees Q2 Sales Up
2
A-Brands

Thai Union Sees Sales, Profit Decline In Second Quarter
3
A-Brands

Nestlé To Invest €500.6m In Chocolate And Biscuit Business In Brazil
4
A-Brands

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC Beats Profit Estimates, Raises Outlook
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com