Burger Balls: The New Street Food Range From Frostkrone

Frostkrone has created rich and luscious burger vibes as finger food by launching five popular varieties of burger balls in the freezer section of stores.

Street food is absolutely on trend, but not only for people who are on the go. Even when they are at home, consumers are keen to enjoy snacks that are light, easy, and amazingly tasty.

The Frostkrone Food Group has developed an innovative food range with more choice and more enjoyment in mind: bite-sized balls in popular burger varieties – perfect for out-and-out pleasure during those relaxed times of the day.

The flavours include:

Cheese Burger Balls: The perfect marriage of juicy beef, mature Cheddar cheese and aromatic tomatoes.

Bacon Burger Balls: These are ready to rock, with their beef, crispy bacon smoked over beechwood, Cheddar and tomatoes, enhanced with spicy flavours and enveloped in a crispy coating.

BBQ Burger Balls: The culinary chiming-together of hearty beef, creamy Cheddar, tangy barbecue sauce and a smoky aroma is the ultimate thrill when it comes to pleasurable eating.

Fish Burger Balls: Keep it fishy! Fresh fish and a perfect blend of spices, fried to succulent crispiness.

Chicken Burger Balls: This is where tender chicken meets creamy, nutty Gouda, which then proceeds to be coupled with sour gherkins and exquisite onions.

The burger balls can be prepared in less than 15 minutes and always turn out perfect in the oven (180 °C, 12 minutes) or an air fryer (180 °C, 9 minutes).

Bang On Trend

“Burgers occupy the number-one slot in the popularity stakes with so many consumers, and our burger balls boast the full flavour of the original dish, but in the new, tasty finger food variation,” explained Emiel Lommen, Global Commercial Director of the Frostkrone Food Group.

As opposed to the original, burger balls are also perfect for those who are feeling just a little peckish. The range can be enjoyed in a variety of ways and is suitable for virtually every occasion.

The typically square packaging mirrors the look and feel for which the burgers are so well known. The vibrant colour of the packaging serves as an extra eye-catcher at the POS.

For more information, visit www.frostkrone-foodgroup.com.

